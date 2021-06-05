Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $72.16 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.48% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $72,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 97,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.19 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.35.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.95.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.