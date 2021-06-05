Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Purchases New Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,069,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,708,000. Twitter accounts for about 2.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,071. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

