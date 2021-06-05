Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Lawrence M. Alleva Buys 1,035 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Lawrence M. Alleva purchased 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $14,883.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $14.62 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

