MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0193 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
