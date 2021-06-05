Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,620 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $250.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $182.01 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

