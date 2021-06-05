Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Walter G. Reinhard Sells 300 Shares

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

