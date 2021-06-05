Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.53 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.13.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $158.69 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,929. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

