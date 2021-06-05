Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Up 3.9% This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $29.47 million and $222,844.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $48.47 or 0.00133212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00067103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00299045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00242733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.01141632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,374.42 or 0.99967195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 607,992 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

