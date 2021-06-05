Mission Wealth Management LP Buys New Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

NYSE:KFY opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.40. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

