Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,033,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.