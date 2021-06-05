Mithril Price Hits $0.0478 on Major Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $47.76 million and $6.08 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016545 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00195368 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001290 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

