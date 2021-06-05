MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Hits $154.81 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $154.81 million and $18.36 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00006265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,591.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.65 or 0.07402345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.03 or 0.01816981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00487111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00177765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.82 or 0.00776288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.45 or 0.00466726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00421722 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

