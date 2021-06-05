MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $374.25.

MDB opened at $315.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total transaction of $2,669,252.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,488,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at $37,081,491.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 526.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,463 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in MongoDB by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

