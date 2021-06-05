Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Insider Sells $4,068,092.88 in Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MNST opened at $95.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

