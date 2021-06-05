Morgan Stanley Increases Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $31.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.79.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

