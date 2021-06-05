Morgan Stanley Increases IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $127.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of INFO opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $109.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after buying an additional 907,765 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in IHS Markit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,364,000 after buying an additional 392,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

