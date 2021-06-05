Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,259 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.92. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

