Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,661 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,020 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $56,182,000.

BKLN opened at $22.25 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17.

