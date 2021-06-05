Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $224.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $227.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.70.

