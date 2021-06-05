Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $23.60 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

