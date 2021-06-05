Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $6.13 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $1,579,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 261,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.00. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,757,961 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

