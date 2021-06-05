Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $7.96 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,287 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $720,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,771 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $88.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

