Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after acquiring an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

