MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €90.00 by Barclays

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MOR. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.13 ($123.68).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys stock opened at €68.12 ($80.14) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €72.74. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €61.66 ($72.54) and a 52-week high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.