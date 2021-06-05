Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Holdings Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,358 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,126,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $460.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.83. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

