MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 806,340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Associated Banc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,972,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $45,739,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,162 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ASB opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

