MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $67,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

