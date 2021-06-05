MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $218,000 in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 858.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $98.36 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

