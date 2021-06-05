MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 960.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 160,451 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Oak Street Health by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $1,356,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,397,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,225,215.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,873,065 shares of company stock worth $473,160,704. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

