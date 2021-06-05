MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIACA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

