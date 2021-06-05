MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 36,082 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,082 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

