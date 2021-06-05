Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

Shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.59. Nanobiotix shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $619.55 million and a P/E ratio of -11.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nanobiotix by 20,183.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 69,836 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at $8,250,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth $16,500,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth $12,375,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

