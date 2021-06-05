Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

Shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.59. Nanobiotix shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
The stock has a market cap of $619.55 million and a P/E ratio of -11.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78.
Nanobiotix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBTX)
Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.
