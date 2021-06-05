National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.55.

BNS stock opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 140,782 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 710,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

