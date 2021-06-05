National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NHI opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.92. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

