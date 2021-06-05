National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,794 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $33,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 716.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $22,321,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 325,263 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

