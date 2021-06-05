National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EYE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Vision has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in National Vision by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Vision by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after buying an additional 304,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,506,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

