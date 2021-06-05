Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.75. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 232,562 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $120.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 139.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

