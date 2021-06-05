NBW Capital LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,382 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $250.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.02. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

