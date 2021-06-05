Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 28,771 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.54. 3,119,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,575. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

