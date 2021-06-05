Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.7% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $1,175,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 17.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $246,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,289,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,605,421. The stock has a market cap of $936.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total transaction of $24,781,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,893,503 shares of company stock worth $579,939,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

