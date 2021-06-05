Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 24,617 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,103,000 after purchasing an additional 250,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 55,719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,039,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the period.

VOX traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $139.16. The company had a trading volume of 68,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,685. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $89.15 and a 52-week high of $140.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.73.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

