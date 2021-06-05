Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Shares of VV traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.24. The stock had a trading volume of 144,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $137.33 and a twelve month high of $197.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

