Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,162 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $76.96. 1,716,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $77.03.

