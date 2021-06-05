Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Set to Split on Monday, June 7th

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 4th.

NEOG opened at $90.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06. Neogen has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $90.93.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other Neogen news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $91,604.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,555. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its position in Neogen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.