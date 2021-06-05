NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Trading 2.9% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $79.66 and last traded at $79.26. 27,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,818,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,116 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after buying an additional 108,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NetApp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

