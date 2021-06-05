NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) vs. Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Head to Head Review

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) and NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Porch Group and NetObjects’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $73.22 million 23.85 -$51.61 million ($1.90) -9.55 NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetObjects has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Porch Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Porch Group and NetObjects, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A

Porch Group currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Porch Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than NetObjects.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NetObjects shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Porch Group has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetObjects has a beta of 3.93, indicating that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and NetObjects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group N/A -81.77% -26.75% NetObjects N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Porch Group beats NetObjects on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About NetObjects

NetObjects Inc. provides web design software and templates. The company offers NetObjects Fusion, a web design software that enables to build, manage, and promote websites; and NetObjects Fusion Essentials, a free drag-and-drop website builder. It also provides NetObjects Mosaic, an online application for mobile website designing; and publishes website for photographers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

