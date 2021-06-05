Neutron Trading 42.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Neutron has a market cap of $249,635.84 and $27.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

