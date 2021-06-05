New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $2.21

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.12. New Gold shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 73,208 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.01.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

