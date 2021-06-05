Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 3.3% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,032,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,008. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

