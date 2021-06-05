NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,445 ($84.20).

NXT opened at GBX 8,196 ($107.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,061.28. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,640 ($60.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The stock has a market cap of £10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

